Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is Ready to Greet Republican Conventioneers This Summer

With the Republican National Convention just months away, Ohio’s politicians are preparing to greet delegates, activists and candidates to Cleveland.



Among them is Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown. Brown says he’s hopeful that some of the more controversial comments from the Republican campaign trail don’t make it into the convention.



“I root for them to have a good convention. I root for them to nominate a candidate who does not engage in hate speech. I think it’s great that Cleveland is hosting the Republican National Convention. I’m thrilled they’re coming here. I’m hopeful in four years the Democrats choose Cleveland.”



An estimated 50,000 people are expected to convene in Cleveland in July for the four-day event. The 2016 Democratic National Convention will be held in Philadelphia.

