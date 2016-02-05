© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Kasich: I'd Be the Worst Vice President Anybody Could Imagine

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 5, 2016 at 4:19 PM EST
John Kasich
CNN

  

Ohio Gov. John Kasich will host his 100th town hall in New Hampshire this weekend – just days before the first-in-the-nation primary there on Tuesday.

Polls suggest Kasich may be falling into fourth place among the GOP contenders, behind Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio. In an interview on CNN, Kasich was asked if he’d consider a position as running mate for the nominee.

“I’d be the worst vice president anybody could ever imagine. I’d be worse than Biden. Because I’m my own man. I’m not going to take orders from these people. That’s not what I do. It’s not who I am. I’m basically an unrelenting agent of change.”

Kasich was also asked how he thinks Trump’s strategy of big rallies over town hall meetings is working in the Granite State. Kasich said he thinks that style of campaigning will backfire, saying Trump “can’t play catch-up here.”

Tags

Government & PoliticsNew HampshirepollsJohn Kasichpresidential campaign
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content