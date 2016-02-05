Kasich: I'd Be the Worst Vice President Anybody Could Imagine

Ohio Gov. John Kasich will host his 100th town hall in New Hampshire this weekend – just days before the first-in-the-nation primary there on Tuesday.

Polls suggest Kasich may be falling into fourth place among the GOP contenders, behind Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio. In an interview on CNN, Kasich was asked if he’d consider a position as running mate for the nominee.

“I’d be the worst vice president anybody could ever imagine. I’d be worse than Biden. Because I’m my own man. I’m not going to take orders from these people. That’s not what I do. It’s not who I am. I’m basically an unrelenting agent of change.”

Kasich was also asked how he thinks Trump’s strategy of big rallies over town hall meetings is working in the Granite State. Kasich said he thinks that style of campaigning will backfire, saying Trump “can’t play catch-up here.”