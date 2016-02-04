© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Lawmakers Move to Ban Cities from Hiring Quotas for Their Construction Projects

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 4, 2016 at 8:55 PM EST
Apprenticeship inquiries
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU

  State lawmakers could vote this month on a bill that would forbid cities from requiring contractors to hire a certain percentage of residents to work on their public construction projects. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports on a bill that arose after Akron tried to ensure its residents were trained and hired to work on its massive sewer project.

  Supporters of a ban on local hiring quotas say they reduce the number of companies that bid on projects, that they give an advantage to out-of-state companies, and that they drive up the costs of projects. Democratic Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron has been fighting this bill.

Akron hoped to ensure a third or more of the workers on its massive sewer project were residents; contractors balked and went to the Statehouse

“I don’t think that argument stands up when you start looking at communities across the state that have been very strategic and smart about making sure they can meet these local hiring requirements and be on budget or under budget.”

Democrats have tried to amend the Republican-backed bill to allow for some residency requirements. But the one exception adopted is for ODOT to be able to comply with state and federal job training rules.

Karen Kasler
