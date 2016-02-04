GOP Delays Attempts to Change Ohio's Congressional Map-Making Process

Last year voters overwhelmingly approved changes in the way Ohio draws its maps for Statehouse districts. Now a similar plan is in the works for congressional redistricting. But some officials fear that measure might break federal law. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

A committee with the Ohio Constitutional Modernization Commission put off on voting for a plan that would require bipartisan support for any new congressional district maps.

Republican Sen. Bill Coley believes the plan, while good for state legislative districts, might need tweaking for congressional districts.

“The point I’m trying to hammer home is -- let’s make sure that we provide the voters with something that complies with federal law ... it can be done and let’s show them what it looks like.”

But supporters say the time is growing short to pass a congressional redistricting proposal. The group will meet and come up with a fine-tuned plan within the next six weeks.



Democratic Sen. Charleta Tavares says she wants to build on the success of a ballot issue last fall, which changed the way state lawmakers’ districts are drawn.

“The longer we continue a process where we gerrymander districts that work in the favor of Party X or Party Y -- the longer the people’s voice is not heard.”

The committee hopes to meet again within the next six weeks to pass a plan.