Government & Politics

Lawmakers Consider Spending Ohio's Leftover State Money

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 2, 2016 at 4:24 PM EST
Cliff Rosenberger
STATE OF OHIO

This isn’t a state budget year, but lawmakers in the House are working on a bill that spends leftover state money. It’ll put $1.5 billion -- that had been allocated for projects but not spent -- back into construction work at universities, prisons, parks and other state-run institutions and facilities. Kurt Kauffman is with the state Office of Budget and Management.  

“Nearly two dozen agencies receive reappropriations. Three agencies – the Public Works Commission, the Facilities Construction Commission and the Department of Higher Education – account for $1.19 billion, or 80 percent of those total estimated reappropriations.”

The bill passed the Senate unanimously. It must be signed by April 1. After that, the much-bigger two-year capital budget will be unveiled, which makes major state investments in construction projects. 

Government & PoliticsOhio budget
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
