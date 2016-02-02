Lawmakers Consider Spending Ohio's Leftover State Money

This isn’t a state budget year, but lawmakers in the House are working on a bill that spends leftover state money. It’ll put $1.5 billion -- that had been allocated for projects but not spent -- back into construction work at universities, prisons, parks and other state-run institutions and facilities. Kurt Kauffman is with the state Office of Budget and Management.

“Nearly two dozen agencies receive reappropriations. Three agencies – the Public Works Commission, the Facilities Construction Commission and the Department of Higher Education – account for $1.19 billion, or 80 percent of those total estimated reappropriations.”

The bill passed the Senate unanimously. It must be signed by April 1. After that, the much-bigger two-year capital budget will be unveiled, which makes major state investments in construction projects.