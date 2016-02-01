Boccieri Calls for Speedier Water Warnings

In light of recent revelations concerning the amount of time it took for Sebring residents to learn about problems with their drinking water, one Ohio lawmaker is trying to speed up the warning process. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

The Ohio EPA went months before warning residents of Sebring that their water was contaminated with lead.

Democratic Rep. John Boccieri of the Youngstown area wants to pass a law requiring officials to notify people about a contamination within 30 days of the discovery.

“This is a small, rural community in western Mahoning County," says Boccieri, "and I just think there was no sense of urgency and that’s what I want to get down to.”

Boccieri adds that the government also needs to deal with the larger issue of crumbling, aging water pipelines.



