Regardless of the Outcome, the Fired Cleveland Police Officers Will Retain their Pensions

Under state law, the Cleveland police officers fired this week for their roles in 2012’s deadly chase and shooting can keep their pensions.

The six fired officers were among 13 who shot 137 bullets into the suspect’s car following the pursuit. City officials say they violated department policies during the chaotic volley of gunfire. Cleveland State University law professor Kenneth Kowalski says Ohio’s law covering pension forfeiture only applies to certain felonies.

“It’s limited to offenses like bribery, corrupt activity, theft in office. So it’s really aimed at offenses against the public fisc(al health), people using their positions of authority to enrich themselves at taxpayer’s expense.”

The police union representing the fired officers has vowed to get their jobs back, and to overturn the suspensions of six others disciplined by the city for their roles in the shooting.