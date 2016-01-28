© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

NAACP Wants Police Union Chief to Quit the Community-Police Commission

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published January 28, 2016 at 8:51 PM EST
Matthew Barge
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU

  The Cleveland branch of the NAACP wants the head of the patrolmen’s union to resign from the group that has a key role in reforming the police department.

The NAACP says union President Steve Loomis should quit because of his strident defense of the six officers fired for their roles in the mass shooting that killed two unarmed people in 2012.

The Community Police Commission -- formed under a federal consent decree – will provide key input on changes in training, use of force and other issues. Matthew Barge is the federal monitor appointed to oversee the reforms -- and says he’s not weighing in on the makeup of the commission at this point. 

  “We’re trying to make sure as we go around in this process we are not right out of the box dictating to people how the commission should function. This needs to be a body that’s robust, that’s vibrant and that helps to get us where we need to go. And part of that is who speaks for the community, who speaks for officers.”

The commission is made up of 10 civilians and three police officers. One member quit this week, based on the workload for the all-volunteer commission. On Monday, Barge will present the detailed plan and timeline for the reforms to federal Judge Solomon Oliver. 

Government & PoliticsSteve LoomisCleveland policeConsent decree
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
