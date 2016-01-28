Akron Mayor Talks About FirstMerit and Other Unknowns

Just 28 days into the job, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan gave his first State of City Address. WKSU’s Tim Rudell reports.

Among his major points in the speech, Mayor Dan Horrigan said he’ll make sure the war — as it’s been called at times — between the city and the EPA and courts over the big sewer project, is over.

He expressed outrage at the high infant mortality rate in Akron and vowed to help improve health care.

Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU FirstMerit downtown Akron

And he said he has met with representatives of Huntington Bank about their takeover of Akron-based First Merit.

“Quite frankly, they said we want to earn the same level of trust that FirstMerit has had over the years. And, we’ll continue to work with them do that. I want business to grow.

"So, if there is a particular business strategy that they have, that we can help augment, we want to do that with everybody. It wasn’t anything necessarily promised because nothing has been approved yet either, and there are still some details to be worked out.”

He closed his address saying of the community: “If we can harness our collective imaginations, I know we can build a new Akron.”

You can hear the mayor’s entire state of the city address at the Akron Round Table, Thursday, at 8 p.m., on WKSU.