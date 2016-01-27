© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Senate Votes to Defund Planned Parenthood

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 27, 2016 at 5:42 PM EST
Stephanie Kight
PLANNED PARENTHOOD

  The Ohio Senate has voted to defund Planned Parenthood, but the bill won’t go into law just yet. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

Republican State Senator Peggy Lehner says passage of the bill to strip $1.2 million federal from Planned Parenthood comes down to one thing.

“They have chosen to be the leading abortion provider in this state.”

Planned Parenthood says the money is not used for abortion but for cancer screenings, HIV tests and educational programs. Stephanie Kight, leader of Ohio’s organization, says the group will try to continue to provide services to low income women but doesn’t rule out a lawsuit.

“We’ll certainly look at every option.”

The bill needs to go back to the House next week. But it’s still possible Gov. John Kasich could sign it into law before the New Hampshire primary on February 9th.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
