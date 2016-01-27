Ohio Senate Votes to Defund Planned Parenthood

The Ohio Senate has voted to defund Planned Parenthood, but the bill won’t go into law just yet. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

Republican State Senator Peggy Lehner says passage of the bill to strip $1.2 million federal from Planned Parenthood comes down to one thing.

“They have chosen to be the leading abortion provider in this state.”

Planned Parenthood says the money is not used for abortion but for cancer screenings, HIV tests and educational programs. Stephanie Kight, leader of Ohio’s organization, says the group will try to continue to provide services to low income women but doesn’t rule out a lawsuit.

“We’ll certainly look at every option.”

The bill needs to go back to the House next week. But it’s still possible Gov. John Kasich could sign it into law before the New Hampshire primary on February 9th.