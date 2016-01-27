Ohio Democrats Outline Statehouse Priorities

As committees lead by Republicans consider bills related to abortion and guns, Democrats are drawing attention to their bills on economic and educational issues that they say are being ignored. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

Democrats say they’ve introduced or are drafting bills on equal pay, paid family leave, college affordability, and sales tax exemptions for diapers and drugs. And they’re not moving in the Republican-dominated legislature. Kent Smith of Euclid says it’s time to consider his minimum wage increase, because Republican tax cuts for the wealthy aren’t helping working Ohioans.

“The prescription for economic health on the Republican side is like the doctor who would only prescribe penicillin for every conceivable illness.”

But House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says over the last five years, Republican policies have created 400,000 jobs, boosted the state’s credit rating and returned billions in tax cuts to residents, so he says the record speaks for itself.