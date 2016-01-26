Supporters Push Ahead on Ohio's So-Called "Heartbeat Bill"

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision yesterday to block North Dakota from enforcing one of its abortion restrictions is not deterring those who want to pass a similar bill here in Ohio. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

The ruling isn’t stopping some state lawmakers who have been pushing to pass Ohio’s so-called “Heartbeat Bill”. Republican Representative Ron Hood says Ohio’s version is different than the one from North Dakota, which banned abortion after the seventh week of pregnancy.

“The ‘Heartbeat Bill’” in Ohio is focused on whether or not there is a heartbeat can be detected as opposed to like an arbitrary time limit.”

The bill has passed the Ohio House but is on the back burner in the Senate because leaders there have questions about its constitutionality. So does Ohio Right to Life, which has not endorsed the proposed ban.