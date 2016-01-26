© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Supporters Push Ahead on Ohio's So-Called "Heartbeat Bill"

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 26, 2016 at 4:08 PM EST
photo of Ron Hood
OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

  The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision yesterday to block North Dakota from enforcing one of its abortion restrictions is not deterring those who want to pass a similar bill here in Ohio. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

 

The ruling isn’t stopping some state lawmakers who have been pushing to pass Ohio’s so-called “Heartbeat Bill”. Republican Representative Ron Hood says Ohio’s version is different than the one from North Dakota, which banned abortion after the seventh week of pregnancy.  

“The ‘Heartbeat Bill’” in Ohio is focused on whether or not there is a heartbeat can be detected as opposed to like an arbitrary time limit.”

The bill has passed the Ohio House but is on the back burner in the Senate because leaders there have questions about its constitutionality. So does Ohio Right to Life, which has not endorsed the proposed ban.

Tags

Government & PoliticsAbortionheartbeat bill
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content