Ohio House Committee Will Consider Online Voter Registration

An Ohio House committee will be considering a bill tomorrow that would allow online voter registration. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

The Ohio Christian Alliance’s Chris Long is urging House members to reject the Senate-passed bill that would allow residents to register to vote online.

“We think it should be slow walked and that the platform on the internet should be tested, vetted before it’s implemented.”

Long says there should be more safeguards in place, so the change should wait after the November election.

Credit STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU Ohio Representative Kathleen Clyde (D)

But Democratic State Representative Kathleen Clyde says there’s no good reason to do that.

“The system for online voter registration is already built because we allow online address updates.”

Clyde says online registration is easier, would save money and is a better system overall.