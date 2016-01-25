Former Governor Ted Strickland Responds to Primary Challenger

The caniddate endorsed by the Ohio Democratic Party in the primary for U.S. Senate has been blasted by his opponent and others for not being very visible in this campaign. Ohio Public Radio’s Karen Kasler talked to him about that and to the opponent those Democrats are fighting to face in the fall.

Former Gov. Ted Strickland has been slammed by his primary opponent, Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld, for turning down debates. But Strickland says the reason is not because he fears Sittenfeld.

“I don’t want to fight with a fellow Democrat. I am focusing on this Republican that I hope to defeat.”

Sittenfeld has little name recognition and money going into the primary. Meanwhile, incumbent Republican



Sen. Rob Portman says he has no opinion on the battle between Strickland and Sittenfeld.



“It doesn’t matter which candidate it is – we’re still going to have these stark differences.”



Strickland is far behind Portman in fundraising, but says he’s been leading in polls, so he won’t need as much money as Portman has to beat him. Portman says he’s confident his record will get him re-elected.

