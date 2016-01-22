© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Government & Politics

On the Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Abortion Is Still a Contentious Issue in the Ohio Statehouse

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 22, 2016 at 4:04 PM EST
Ohio Statehouse abortion protests
JO INGLES
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Today marks the 43rd anniversary of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion. Yet as Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports it remains a contentious issue in the Ohio legislature.

Cecile Richards with Planned Parenthood of America says the future of abortion rights hangs in the balance.

“There’s never been, I think, an election in which Roe of more clearly on the ballot.”

Stephanie Krider with Ohio Right to Life is fighting to make abortion illegal.

“This is not the character of our country. It’s not who we want to be and so you’ve seen some push back against that, I think.”

The Ohio Legislature is considering several abortion bills. One would ban abortion earlier in a pregnancy. Another would put restrictions on fetal remains. And another would prevent women from aborting a fetus once a Down Syndrome diagnosis is made.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau.
