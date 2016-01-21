© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Former State Treasurer Denies Taking Kickbacks

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 21, 2016 at 5:37 PM EST
photo of Kevin Boyce
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

 A state representative from Columbus is speaking out about a federal investigation alleging he was involved in pay-to-play during his time as state treasurer. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

 

While sitting with a handful of reporters in his northeast Columbus home, former state treasurer Kevin Boyce adamantly denied being in a meeting where a company was told it had to donate to his campaign in order to win a state contract.

Those are the accusations made in a Securities and Exchange Commission report. The SEC fined a Boston-area financial services company for the role it played in a kickback scheme involving Boyce’ former deputy, Amer Ahmad.

“Had I been in that kind of meeting, not only would I have shut that down immediately, but Amer would’ve been fired. And it’s that simple.”

Boyce, who’s running for Franklin County commissioner, says the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office already ran an investigation and found nothing.

Government & PoliticsKevin Boycecorruption
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
