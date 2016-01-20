© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Rematch of the Most Expensive U.S. Senate Race In Ohio History May Be Brewing

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published January 20, 2016 at 8:19 AM EST
Photo of Brown and Mandell
Karen Kasler
/
Ohio Public Radio

The bitter U.S. Senate campaign of 2012, which was one of the most expensive in the country that year, could be back for a repeat in 2018. 

Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

Incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican state Treasurer Josh Mandel raised $44 million, and another $52 million in outside money poured in for ads that made claims like this:

“Josh Mandel: He’s become the candidate of the big lie,” and “Sherrod Brown: Living by different rules than us.”

After losing that race, Mandel was re-elected treasurer in 2014. He’s now term limited, and has filed paperwork to restart his senatorial campaign and set up two other political action committees.

“Opening these committees now gives Ohioans an opportunity to support my style of leadership and at the same time, it does not force me to make a decision anytime soon on what I’m going to do next.”

Mandel says he’ll make a decision after the presidential vote this fall.

