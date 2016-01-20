© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Senators Gauge Support for Medical Marijuana

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 20, 2016 at 2:05 PM EST
  With lawmakers in the Ohio House forming a task force to deal with medicinal marijuana, two state senators with different perspectives on medical pot are trying a different approach to see what Ohioans think about the issue. 

Republican Ohio Sen. David Burke is a pharmacist.

“I remain a skeptic to the medical benefits of marijuana.”

Democratic state Sen. Kenny Yuko, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, is a believer.

“My hindrance in the past has been cooperation from my colleagues. I’m getting their cooperation now.” 

Yuko and Burke will hold meetings in three cities during the next couple of months to see what Ohioans want in a medical marijuana proposal. The lawmakers say that feedback will be used to develop legislation. Meanwhile, the Ohio House has a task force working on the issue chaired by Stark County Republican Kirk Schuring.

Government & PoliticsMarijuanamedical marijuana
