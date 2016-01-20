© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio House Debates a Bill to Force Women to Pick Creamation or Burial for Fetal Remains

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 20, 2016 at 7:39 PM EST
fetal_remains_disposal_koehler_mccolley_1_edit.jpg
Andy Chow

A bill requiring abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains got its first hearing in an Ohio House committee.

Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

 

The bill is in response to an investigation by Attorney General Mike DeWine, which found that Ohio’s Planned Parenthood clinics were not selling fetal parts, but some remains did end up in landfills. 

Republican Rep. Kyle Koehler of Springfield says that discovery moved him to sponsor legislation to require the burial or cremation of an aborted fetus. 

“Somehow being able to tell my children that the reports of selling baby body parts are possibly not true because the actual truth is that they may be throwing them into Ohio landfills does not make me feel any better,” says Koehler. 

NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio says requiring a woman to choose a type of disposal forces her to have a conversation with her doctor that she might not want to have. 

 

Tags

Government & Politicsfetal remainsfetal tissueAbortionkyle koehler
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content