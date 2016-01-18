Ohio Statehouse Vote Nears on Big Cuts in Unemployment

The bill that makes changes in Ohio’s unemployment compensation system has another committee hearing this week and could soon get a vote. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

The bill is touted as a way to bring the state’s unemployment insurance fund to solvency but cuts benefits to jobless workers.

Renew Ohio, a new-to-the-scene, conservative-leaning policy group, is strongly backing the changes. Executive Director Mike McGuire says it overhauls a flawed system and helps the state avoid massive federal debt in the future.

“So I’d say to someone who is looking at this bill and saying, 'Man, why should I support this bill if I’m unemployed?' is that we want to help you find a new job. We want to make sure the system is there to protect people while they look for a new job.”

Opponents say this bill delivers a big blow to people who can least afford it.

The state is still paying off a $770 million debt it owes the federal government after borrowing money for its unemployment fund during the Great Recession.