© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Statehouse Vote Nears on Big Cuts in Unemployment

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 18, 2016 at 7:26 PM EST
Ohio Bureau of Unemployment
STATE OF OHIO

The bill that makes changes in Ohio’s unemployment compensation system has another committee hearing this week and could soon get a vote. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

The bill is touted as a way to bring the state’s unemployment insurance fund to solvency but cuts benefits to jobless workers.

Renew Ohio, a new-to-the-scene, conservative-leaning policy group, is strongly backing the changes. Executive Director Mike McGuire says it overhauls a flawed system and helps the state avoid massive federal debt in the future.

“So I’d say to someone who is looking at this bill and saying, 'Man, why should I support this bill if I’m unemployed?' is that we want to help you find a new job. We want to make sure the system is there to protect people while they look for a new job.”

Opponents say this bill delivers a big blow to people who can least afford it.

The state is still paying off a $770 million debt it owes the federal government after borrowing money for its unemployment fund during the Great Recession. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsUnemploymentOhio Statehousebenefit cuts
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow