Northern Ohio's U.S. Attorney Collects $40 Million-Plus in Fines and Penalties

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Ohio has tallied the amount of money it collected last year in fines and settlements. In 2015, nearly $41 million came in from civil and criminal cases. U.S. Attorney’s office spokesman Mike Tobin says one of last year’s bigger settlements came from the Robinson Health System in Portage County.

“In this case Robinson Health System self-reported that they discovered there were financial relationships between doctors and the hospital that are impermissible under federal law. So the hospital system paid a $10 million fine to resolve those claims.”

Tobin says last year’s collections were about average for this past decade. The exception was 2014 when $356 million was collected. He says that year was boosted by a $200 million settlement with U.S Bank over loan violations. The money collected by the U.S. Attorney is used to compensate victims or is put into the U.S. Treasury.