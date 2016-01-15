Who's NOT on Ohio's Marijuana Task Force?

The Ohio House’s new task force to study medical marijuana doesn’t include representatives of some long time advocates. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.

The task force includes Republican and Democratic lawmakers and even some fundraisers for the failed attempt to legalize marijuana last fall. But Cher Neufer with Ohio Norml is concerned about who isn’t included on that panel.

“The panel does not appear to include patients or any patient advocacy group.”

Activists with the pro-legalization Ohio Rights Group and others who’ve argued for medical marijuana after working on clinical trials aren’t included either. But task force member Steve Huffman, a state representative who’s also a doctor, sees no reason to expand it.

“I am satisfied the way it is now.”

Huffman says anyone who’s not included will have a chance to testify before the panel in the next couple of months.



