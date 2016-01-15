Ohio is Taking Steps to Protect Children and Teens from Human Trafficking

The state says nearly 1,100 Ohio children become victims of human trafficking each year, and another 3,000 are at risk. Lawmakers are pushing for a new tool that they say can help in a big way in the fight against human trafficking. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

During the state’s annual Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor said the state has taken many steps on this crisis, from posting information in high-profile areas to requiring continued education for peace officers and hair stylists.

“It is not acceptable for any of us, our children or our grandchildren. And we all want a better future for them. And together we will continue to fight modern day slavery,” says Taylor.

But a national group gives Ohio a “C” grade in its efforts. Democratic Rep. Teresa Fedor of Toledo, who has led the charge on this issue for years, says the next move is to require collection of DNA from people who commit crimes related to paid sexual services, public indecency and voyeurism.