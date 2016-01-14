© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

Ohio is Prepping for the World to Watch its 2016 Presidential Election

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published January 14, 2016 at 9:28 PM EST
photo of John Husted
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state’s chief electiona officer says the time is now to get ready for the role Ohio will play as a battleground presidential state. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

 

Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted told a statewide gathering of elections officials that this fall’s vote will be watched by the world and by attorneys for both major political parties.

So Husted saya his office has been working to update voter rolls, which he says are more accurate than ever. 

“We have complete records on more than 90 percent of voters, up from 20 percent in January 2011. Since January 2011, more than 440,000 deceased Ohioans (have been removed) from the rolls. (We're) working to make sure that we keep the voter rolls up to date.”

Husted said he’ll also be working on recruiting more poll workers and expanding the use of electronic pollbooks, now used in less than half of Ohio’s 88 counties.

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016Jon Husted
Karen Kasler
