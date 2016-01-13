Ohio Democratic Senate Hopefuls Clash on Gun Control

Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate P.G. Sittenfeld says his opponent, former Gov. Ted Strickland, isn’t being honest when it comes to his position on gun control. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.

Strickland’s campaign has said he changed to supporting background checks for gun owners after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012. But Sittenfeld says audio from a call-in show on WOSU Radio in Columbus last year shows Strickland is talking from both sides of his mouth when it comes to gun control.

“We now know that two years and three months after those children were slaughtered, Governor Strickland was still bragging about his A+ rating from the NRA and still defending his vote to keep the same types of assault weapons that killed those kids on the streets of our cities.”

A written statement from Strickland’s campaign says he supports background checks and closing the loopholes that now exist to keep weapons out of the hands of terrorists, criminals and the mentally ill.