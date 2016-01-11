© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Government & Politics

Ohio Officials Push New Federal Guidelines on Painkillers

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 11, 2016 at 8:14 PM EST
photo of Mike DeWine
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

  The federal government is proposing new guidelines for prescribing opioids for chronic pain. And as Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports, some state leaders are encouraging Ohioans to voice support for those changes now.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says it’s believed that three-quarters of heroin abusers in Ohio started off by using prescription pain meds.  That’s why he says new proposed guidelines for prescribing them need to be adopted.

“We are not going to arrest our way out of this problem.”

DeWine and some state lawmakers are urging Ohioans to contact the federal Centers for Disease Control to voice support for a newly proposed policy that focuses on prescribing fewer does of opioids at a time and encourages more use of alternative ways to deal with pain. And he says he’s urging all law enforcement agencies to get and stock Narcan or naloxone, the drug that stops overdoses, for future emergency runs.

Tags

Government & Politicsopioidsprescription drugsMike DeWineCDC
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
