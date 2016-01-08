© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Legal Battle Between Ohio AG and Planned Parenthood Over for Now

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published January 8, 2016 at 9:37 PM EST
photo of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Stephanie Kight of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Stephanie Kight of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio

A courtroom fight over what happens to fetal remains from abortions had Attorney General Mike DeWine and Planned Parenthood trading legal moves. But Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports that battle has ended, at least for now.

 

Planned Parenthood had gone to court to stop DeWine from trying to block its operations after an investigation that he said revealed aborted fetal remains were being disposed of in landfills, which he said violated state regulations. A spokesman says DeWine is satisfied now that Planned Parenthood has changed the providers it used to deal with remains, but Planned Parenthood’s Stephanie Kight says her organization never did anything wrong.  

“Well, the Attorney General backed down when he realized – I think when he realized he had no case,” says Kight.

DeWine’s spokesman says lawmakers will now handle the question of how to dispose of fetal remains from abortions.

Tags

Government & PoliticsPlanned ParenthoodMike DeWineAbortion
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content