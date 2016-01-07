Democrat Sittenfeld Calls on Kasich to Enact "No Fly List" Gun Ban in Ohio

A Democratic U.S. Senate contender is calling on Gov. John Kasich to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to keeping guns away from potential terrorists. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

Last month, Gov. John Kasich said the country should ban people on the “No Fly List” from getting guns, but said that should be done cautiously. The list is a subgroup of people who the feds are screening as potential terrorists.

Cincinnati City Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld says Kasich should do three things: call on the federal justice department to give Ohio officials access to that list, issue an executive order for the ban, and ensure due process for anyone who wants to appeal being on the list.

“I think he owes it to the people of Ohio to start that process." says Sittenfeld, "Talk is cheap, people wanna see action. There are three action steps that can be set in motion immediately.”

Sittenfeld has focused on guns in his campaign against former Gov. Ted Strickland, who he faces in the March primary.