Ohio Lawmakers Consider a Fresh Start Act

A proposal being pushed by the group that tried to legalize marijuana on the ballot last fall could now be considered by state lawmakers. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles explains.

ResponsibleOhio, the group behind the pot legalization plan in November, has been pushing for something else: the chance for Ohioans convicted of non-violent low-level marijuana crimes to wipe their records clean.

The plan is called the “Fresh Start Act” and backers of it turned in more than 117,000 signatures to the Secretary of State. They’ve now been validated, so the plan goes to Ohio lawmakers. Now the General Assembly has four months to act on the proposal and if lawmakers don’t pass the plan, as written, backers can collect more signatures to put it before voters this November.