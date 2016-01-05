© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Lawmakers Consider a Fresh Start Act

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 5, 2016 at 4:35 PM EST
Photo of Jon Husted
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

  A proposal being pushed by the group that tried to legalize marijuana on the ballot last fall could now be considered by state lawmakers. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles explains.

ResponsibleOhio, the group behind the pot legalization plan in November, has been pushing for something else:  the chance for Ohioans convicted of non-violent low-level marijuana crimes to wipe their records clean. 

The plan is called the “Fresh Start Act” and backers of it turned in more than 117,000 signatures to the Secretary of State. They’ve now been validated, so the plan goes to Ohio lawmakers. Now the General Assembly has four months to act on the proposal and if lawmakers don’t pass the plan, as written, backers can collect more signatures to put it before voters this November.

Tags

Government & PoliticsFresh Start ActResponsibleOhioOhio Secretary of State
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content