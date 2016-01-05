© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Brown Pushes for Better Training Against Terrorism

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 5, 2016 at 4:14 PM EST
photo of Sherrod Brown
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio's U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown was in Columbus today pushing legislation he introduced last month that would give local officials more training and tools to combat terrorism. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.

Brown says his bill would provide grants to state and local law enforcement agencies for additional anti-terrorism training. And it would keep people who are on the “no-fly” list from purchasing a firearm. Brown says it would also give law enforcement more tools to monitor possible terrorist activity on the internet.

“There was a lot of activity online leading up to San Bernadino. If the police had had both the training and the dollars, perhaps they could have, maybe in cases like that, prevented something from happening.”

Brown says he’s unsure how much it will cost but believes there are dollars available.

