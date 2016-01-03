Martin O'Malley Fails to Qualify For Ohio Primary

A major party presidential candidate has failed to qualify for the Ohio primary ballot. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley fell more than 200 signatures shy of making the Democratic primary ballot in Ohio.

Three Democratic candidates did qualify: Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and businessman Rocky De La Fuente.

O’Malley is polling well behind Clinton and Sanders. But Secretary of State Jon Husted says it’s still uncommon to see a fairly major candidate come up short on signatures.

“Candidates that ... are not part of the typical political process, who on occasion will try to run and come up short -- but in this case, a relatively unknown person in Rocky De La Fuente was able to hit the standard but Martin O’Malley was not.”

Ohio’s primary is March 15 and early absentee voting begins Feb. 17.