Cleveland Mayor Jackson Says he Understands Frustration

More than 100 protesters closed streets in downtown Cleveland yesterday, the day after Cuyahoga County prosecutors announced no criminal charges would be filed against the two police officers involved in the killing of 12-year-old Tamir Rice in November of 2014. The protests remained peaceful and there were no arrests, though invectives were thrown at police.

Mayor Frank Jackson told the media he understands the frustration here and in other parts of the country.

“Not just in Cleveland, but I think across this country and people are voicing their opinions about it and they’re very upset about it,” said Jackson. “And that is what they believe to be a lack of fairness, a lack of justice in the system and the way in which it prosecutes or reviews these kinds of incidents.”

The officers and dispatcher involved in the shooting are facing a disciplinary review. So are 13 officers who opened fire two years earlier on two unarmed people. That investigation is expected to be completed by mid-January.