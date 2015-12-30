Black Activists Promise Political Action and More Protests in Cleveland

A coalition of black activist groups is promising more demonstrations in Cleveland following a grand jury’s decision this week not to indict the two white officers involving in the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

WKYC-TV reports that activists met Wednesday at the Cleveland NAACP branch to outline a set of demands and to warn of more protests over the November 2014 killing.

Activist Basheer Jones says the group is mobilizing black voters to oust County Prosecutor Tim McGinty in next year’s election and is bringing demonstrators from across the country to converge on Cleveland.

“Marching and protesting is one branch of a big tree, another branch is a get-out-the-vote campaign, other branches are some things that we cannot discuss at this moment.”

Jones and the coalition of activist groups are demanding the release of transcripts from the grand jury investigation into the Rice shooting.

They’re also asking that the city identify parts of its contract with the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association that are in conflict with the U.S. Justice Department’s consent degree aimed at decreasing use of force and improving community relations.