© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

Black Activists Promise Political Action and More Protests in Cleveland

WKSU | By Jeff St. Clair
Published December 30, 2015 at 8:11 PM EST
Photo of shooting site
CUDELL RECREATION CENTER

  A coalition of black activist groups is promising more demonstrations in Cleveland following a grand jury’s decision this week not to indict the two white officers involving in the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

WKYC-TV reports that activists met Wednesday at the Cleveland NAACP branch to outline a set of demands and to warn of more protests over the November 2014 killing.

Activist Basheer Jones says the group is mobilizing black voters to oust County Prosecutor Tim McGinty in next year’s election  and is bringing demonstrators from across the country to converge on Cleveland.

  “Marching and protesting is one branch of a big tree, another branch is a get-out-the-vote campaign, other branches are some things that we cannot discuss at this moment.”   

Jones and the coalition of activist groups are demanding the release of transcripts from the grand jury investigation into the Rice shooting.

They’re also asking that the city identify parts of its contract with the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association that are in conflict with the U.S. Justice Department’s consent degree aimed at decreasing use of force and improving community relations.

Tags

Government & PoliticsTamir Riceelection 2016
Jeff St. Clair
A career in radio was a surprising turn for me seeing that my first love was science. I studied chemistry at the University of Akron and for 13 years lived the quiet life of an analytical chemist in the Akron area,listening to WKSU all the while in the lab.
See stories by Jeff St. Clair
Related Content