No Criminal Charges, but the Investigation into the Police Shooting of Tamir Rice Isn't Over

The Cuyahoga County grand jury announced Monday is is not indicting the Cleveland police officers involved in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice in November 2014. But, WKSU’s Tim Rudell reports that the incident will be the subject of a new, non-criminal investigation.

Thirteen months after the killing, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy McGinty held a news conference on an hour’s notice to say no charges will be brought against the two police officers involved in the shooting. McGinty said a perfect storm of errors -- but not criminal action -- led to the boy’s death.

Two hours later Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson held his own news conference to say that there will be an administrative investigation by the city that could lead to disciplinary actions.

Asked about possible public response to the grand jury decision, he said there could be protests.

“Everyone has a constitutional right as a citizen of America to express yourself when you feel that you have been grieved, or disagree with something. When your right ends is when you intend to harm to people or property.”

Some protest activity was underway as the mayor spoke, involving about 30 people demonstrating along Lorain Avenue.