Government & Politics

Gov. John Kasich Gets Back On the Campaign Trail, Remains Hopeful of Future Success

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 28, 2015 at 8:48 PM EST
Photo of Kasich on ABC's "This Week"
ABC News

Gov. John Kasich was back on the campaign trail, with a little over a month to go before the first primary in the nation in New Hampshire. 

Ohio Public Radio’s Karen Kasler reports.

The first question Kasich got from Jonathan Karl on ABC’s “This Week” was about the effect Donald Trump has had on the issues in the GOP campaign.

Kasich said the front runner has claimed no one but Trump can get things done, which Kasich says is untrue.

“See, what we've done in Ohio, which is what I would want to do in the country, is offer specific solutions to problems," said Kasich. "And we have done it. And that's why the people of the state are in such a positive mood. What Trump does is he complains about everything.”

Kasich said he’s polling third in New Hampshire and is confident he will make the main stage for the Jan. 14 debate, though new criteria is suggesting only six of the 13 candidates will.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
