Gov. John Kasich Gets Back On the Campaign Trail, Remains Hopeful of Future Success

Gov . John Kasich was back on the campaign trail, with a little over a month to go before the first primary in the nation in New Hampshire.

Ohio Public Radio’s Karen Kasler reports.

The first question Kasich got from Jonathan Karl on ABC’s “This Week” was about the effect Donald Trump has had on the issues in the GOP campaign.

Kasich said the front runner has claimed no one but Trump can get things done, which Kasich says is untrue.

“See, what we've done in Ohio, which is what I would want to do in the country, is offer specific solutions to problems," said Kasich. "And we have done it. And that's why the people of the state are in such a positive mood. What Trump does is he complains about everything.”

Kasich said he’s polling third in New Hampshire and is confident he will make the main stage for the Jan. 14 debate, though new criteria is suggesting only six of the 13 candidates will.