Ohio Voters Trounced Pot Legalization in 2015, but the Issue Isn't Done Yet

Plans to legalize marijuana in Ohio were derailed by voters in 2015. But as Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports, the failed ballot issue this November that would have allowed it is not the end of the story.

The ResponsibleOhio plan would have made Ohio the first to legalize recreational and medical marijuana with one vote. The plan for ten investor-owned growing sites was rejected by 64% of voters, and with more than 20 million dollars was spent by supporters, that amounted to about $17 per vote. But ResponsibleOhio's Ian James says the investors want to go back to the ballot.

"They realize it’s not a matter of if marijuana is going to be legalized, it’s a matter of when. They want to be there at the forefront of legalization."

And other groups that support marijuana legalization say they are also interested in putting their own plans on the ballot in 2016.