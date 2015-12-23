© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Voters Trounced Pot Legalization in 2015, but the Issue Isn't Done Yet

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 23, 2015 at 9:59 PM EST
photo of Buddie
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Plans to legalize marijuana in Ohio were derailed by voters in 2015. But as Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports, the failed ballot issue this November that would have allowed it is not the end of the story.

The ResponsibleOhio plan would have made Ohio the first to legalize recreational and medical marijuana with one vote. The plan for ten investor-owned growing sites was rejected by 64% of voters, and with more than 20 million dollars was spent by supporters, that amounted to about $17 per vote. But ResponsibleOhio's Ian James says the investors want to go back to the ballot.

"They realize it’s not a matter of if marijuana is going to be legalized, it’s a matter of when. They want to be there at the forefront of legalization."

And other groups that support marijuana legalization say they are also interested in putting their own plans on the ballot in 2016.

Tags

Government & PoliticsResponsibleOhioMarijuanaPot
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content