Ohio's U.S. Sen. Brown Wants More Federal Funding for Local Anti-Terrorism Training

Ohio's U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown wants more federal help to train local law enforcement agencies to deal with terrorist threats. He’s introduced his bill to bolster responses to active-shooter situations and to help identify home-grown terrorists.

Brown says his legislation would give grants to state and local law enforcement agencies to train for the evolving threat of terrorists with guns -- situations such as in Paris and San Bernardino. And he says the bill would also help prevent terrorist attacks from happening.

“It would allow local governments and states and non-profits to identify root causes of violent extremism, and good police work can help to do that. It would create a new office within the Department of Homeland Security specifically dedicated to stopping homegrown extremism.”

Brown says the bill would focus more effort on screening social media for signs of terrorist intentions. The amount of funding to be provided is still being worked out.