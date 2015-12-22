Gov. John Kasich took a break from the presidential campaign trail to review accomplishments made in Ohio over the past year and plans for the year to come. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports on three major directions the governor outlined.

As he does many times during national presidential debates, Gov. John Kasich relied heavily on his strong economic record while looking back on 2015.

He said the changes made in this year’s budget to lower taxes makes Ohio attractive to businesses looking to relocate.

“So if you take balanced budgets, if you take tax cuts, if you take surpluses and you have regulatory relief, that’s the formula to get work. It’s not so complicated.”

Kasich challenged the Legislature to continue moving forward on tax changes, including his push to increase taxes on oil and gas production, also known as the severance tax.

Education

Kasich Breaks from Stumping for President to Review the Year in Ohio Kasich on education reform Listen • 0:48

Kasich likes the idea of taking some student instruction outside the classroom. His office has created mentorship programs and supports vocational education.

As Kasich reflected on some of the state’s top accomplishments in 2015, he looked ahead at the big picture as far as education goes.

“I’d like to break the old urban model where we stick everybody in a classroom and we teach them and they go out into the fields and work. We need a system of individualized education, we need a system where our young people can get excited about what their potential is because they spend time in the community working places.”

Kasich also thanked the Senate and House for passing what he called some of the toughest charter school reform in the country.

Politics

Kasich Breaks from Stumping for President to Review the Year in Ohio Kasich on gerrymandering Listen • 0:49

Kasich called for dramatic reform in the way voting districts are drawn to stop the practice known as gerrymandering, where a district heavily favors one political party.

Kasich says gerrymandering is forcing politicians to take up more extreme stances.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat. … I think we need to eliminate gerrymandering, we gotta figure out a way to do it, we gotta be aggressive on it and we gotta have more competitive districts. That to me is what’s good for the state of Ohio and what’s good for the country.”

He made this announcement with the House Speaker and Senate President sitting just to his right. The General Assembly helped pass state legislative redistricting, but they’ve pumped the breaks on trying to change the way congressional districts are draw



