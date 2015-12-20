Ohio's Attorney General is Investigating Theater Chains for Anti-Trust Violations

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced today that his office is investigating the nation’s three largest movie theater chains for possible antitrust violations.

The investigation focuses on whether AMC, Cinemark and Regal engaged in conduct that unfairly excludes competitors and keeps new theaters from entering the market.

DeWine says the investigation all comes down to ease of access for consumers.

“It hurts the public because movie prices are--tickets are based on competition, just like anything else," said DeWine. "The more competition you have obviously the better. And the same is true for access.”

If the investigation uncovers violations of state or federal laws, DeWine’s office can then seek an injunction or other remedies.