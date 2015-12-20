© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Lifts its Poultry Ban at Fairs and Shows

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published December 20, 2015 at 10:27 PM EST
Photo of a chicken at the Ohio State Fair
The Ohio State Fair
/
Facebook

The ban that forced every fair in Ohio to shut down their poultry shows this year has been lifted. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

Fear of the bird flu outbreak that hit states like Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota forced Ohio to ban bird exhibitions. 

The state has 50 million poultry birds, which means a big industry for poultry shows and auctions.

Erica Hawkins with the Ohio Department of Agriculture saysofficials understood the ramifications to calling for that ban.

“It was a really difficult decision for us to make, but I think it was a really important part from keeping this virus from taking hold in Ohio,” said Hawkins.

There was never a confirmed case of bird flu in Ohio, the second largest egg producing state in the country.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhiobird fluOhio Department of Agricultureegg production
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow