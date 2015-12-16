Cuyahoga County Will No Longer Book Kids With Adults

The way in which Cuyahoga County juveniles are booked for offenses is changing.

The Cuyahoga County prosecutor and Juvenile Court announced today a new streamlined process that allows for juvenile offenders to be booked and evaluated directly at the county’s Juvenile Detention Center.

Assistant Prosecutor Duane Deskins calls the process a historic agreement that:

“Reduces the amount of time that kids will be in the booking process, that removes these kids from Cleveland City Jail where they’re exposed to rapists, murderers and pedophiles, and gets more police officers back on the street instead of doing taxi service,” said Deskins.

Previously, juvenile offenders were transported to a local police station and then booked at the Cleveland City Jail before being transferred to the Juvenile Detention Center.