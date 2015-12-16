Akron Clinic Will Expand Help for People With Criminal Records to Get Jobs

The University of Akron’s Re-entry Clinic is getting a $67,000 grant from the Ohio State Bar Foundation to help people with criminal records get jobs.

The clinic offers free assistance with filing the forms the state uses to establish someone’s a good employment risk in spite of their record.

The new funds will expand the clinic’s reach outside of Summit County, educate employers on the benefits and survey applicants who receive the so-called Certificate for Qualification of Employment from the state about the program’s success.

Associate Professor Joann Stahl says the grant now allows the clinic to improve lives throughout the state.

“You no longer have to live in Summit County to get help," said Stahl. "There are now other places in Northeast Ohio and in Northwest Ohio where you can get assistance with the CQE application. So it’s really expanded what I like to call the ‘path to hope’ for so many people who deserve a second chance.”

In addition to Summit County, Northeast Ohio residents can now gain assistance in Cuyahoga and Mahoning counties.