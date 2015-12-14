Planned Parenthood Sues Ohio Over Fetal Tissue Claims

Planned Parenthood has filed suit against Ohio's health director, just two days after the state attorney general issued a report on how the group handles fetal tissue. WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's investigation into Planned Parenthood’s affiliates found no evidence that they made money from aborted fetuses, but the report did criticize the facilities for disposing of fetal remains in landfills.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio CEO Stephanie Kight says the disposal is handled according to state law, and the federal suit is a preemptive move to "ask for a temporary restraining order so that we could protect women's access to safe and legal abortion care.

“It is very clear that this is a continuation of the political attacks on Planned Parenthood, and that the Attorney General is just sensationalizing a delicate medical matter for his own political gain.”

An attorney general's spokesman says DeWine is still reviewing the suit and that he is acting as counsel for the health department.