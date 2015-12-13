© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Planned Parenthood Sues Ohio Over Fetal Tissue Rules

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published December 13, 2015 at 9:02 PM EST

Planned Parenthood is suing Ohio, claiming it reinterpreted a fetal tissue disposal rule without notifying anyone and specifically to target Planned Parenthood.

The organization says in a federal lawsuit filed today that the Ohio Department of Health denied it equal protection and due process, according to Associated Press.

Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Friday that an investigation he started this summer found no evidence that Ohio Planned Parenthood affiliates donated fetal tissue for medical research. But he said Planned Parenthood disposed of fetal remains in landfills and that he’ll seek an injunction Monday to stop the practice.

The agency calls the claim “inflammatory.” And President Stephanie Kight told AP the tissue went to a facility licensed for medical material, not a regular landfill.

The lawsuit says Planned Parenthood has complied with health department policy to dispose of the fetal tissue in humane ways and has never been cited. It says the state provided no notice of problems until Friday.

It says the sudden action by the state is an attempt to shut down legal abortions in Ohio. Anti-abortion state lawmakers plan to announce new legislation Monday.

 

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
