Government & Politics

Ohio House Passes New Bill Aimed at Providing Emergency Medical Care to Pets

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 11, 2015 at 4:50 PM EST
Photo of Ginter
The Ohio House of Representatives

The Ohio House has passed a bill to help pets who need emergency medical care. 

Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles explains.

It’s rare that the House votes unanimously for anything, but lawmakers all agreed on this bill. Its sponsor, Republican Rep. Tim Ginter, says the legislation allows emergency medical personnel to provide treatment to animals.

“While there are clear guidelines regarding the treatment of humans, EMTs are unsure as to whether they can provide basic stabilizing care to any animals at the scene,” said Ginter.

Ginter’s bill would allow EMT’s to provide services like mouth-to-snout resuscitation, splint broken bones, open and maintain airways and administer oxygen. And it would protect EMTs from legal action for providing medical care to pets.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
