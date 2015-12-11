Ohio House Passes New Bill Aimed at Providing Emergency Medical Care to Pets

The Ohio House has passed a bill to help pets who need emergency medical care.

Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles explains.

It’s rare that the House votes unanimously for anything, but lawmakers all agreed on this bill. Its sponsor, Republican Rep. Tim Ginter, says the legislation allows emergency medical personnel to provide treatment to animals.

“While there are clear guidelines regarding the treatment of humans, EMTs are unsure as to whether they can provide basic stabilizing care to any animals at the scene,” said Ginter.

Ginter’s bill would allow EMT’s to provide services like mouth-to-snout resuscitation, splint broken bones, open and maintain airways and administer oxygen. And it would protect EMTs from legal action for providing medical care to pets.