Summit County Councilwoman Indicted on Bribery Charges

A Summit County councilwoman has been indicted on federal charges including bribery and impeding an IRS investigation.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Tamela Lee took cash, loans, campaign contributions, home improvements and other goods from area businessmen who operated area convenience stores. The charges against the 57-year-old Lee, who’s been on council since 2013, include mail fraud, obstruction of justice and conspiracy. Authorities say she intervened in criminal and liquor control cases in exchange for the bribes, which she solicited.

Also indicted are the businessmen, 42-year-old Abdelrahman Abdelqader of Canton, 49-year-old Omar Abdelqader of North Canton and 19-year-old Samir Abdelqader of Fairlawn.