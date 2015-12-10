© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Summit County Councilwoman Indicted on Bribery Charges

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published December 10, 2015 at 1:21 PM EST

A Summit County councilwoman has been indicted on federal charges including bribery and impeding an IRS investigation. 

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Tamela Lee took cash, loans, campaign contributions, home improvements and other goods from area businessmen who operated area convenience stores.  The charges against the 57-year-old Lee, who’s been on council since 2013, include mail fraud, obstruction of justice and conspiracy.  Authorities say she intervened in criminal and liquor control cases in exchange for the bribes, which she solicited. 

Also indicted are the businessmen, 42-year-old Abdelrahman Abdelqader of Canton, 49-year-old Omar Abdelqader of North Canton and 19-year-old Samir Abdelqader of Fairlawn.

 

Government & Politics
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
