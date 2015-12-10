© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio's GOP Chair Blasts Donald Trump's Anti-Muslim Comments

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 10, 2015 at 1:44 PM EST
Donald Trump speaking at one of his rallys
KAREN KASLER
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

The chairman of the Ohio Republican Party has come out with some of his strongest language yet on his party's leading candidate – Donald Trump.

Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges calls Trump’s comments against Muslims, including his proposal for a total travel ban, a divisive message.

“Totally inappropriate, totally irresponsible. It’s not the kind of thing that we either would ever do as a country, and it’s absolutely not the kind of thing that we embrace as a party.”

And Borges says this kind of invective is preventing the other GOP candidates – including Ohio Gov. John Kasich – from discussing their ideas as compared to the Democrats in this presidential contest.

“I’m answering questions about Donald Trump all day long every day. And that’s not the press’s fault. It’s his fault for continuing to inject this kind of inappropriate invective into the discussion because he knows he’ll get attention from it.”

The chairs of the state Republican Parties in the early voting states of New Hampshire and South Carolina have also blasted Trump’s comments.

Gov. Kasich has been trailing Trump by a wide margin in Republican presidential candidate polls.

Kasich said in a statement that Trump’s remarks are "just more of the outrageous divisiveness that characterizes his every breath and another reason why he is entirely unsuited to lead the United States."

