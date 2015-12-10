© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Bill to Defund Planned Parenthood in Ohio Fails to Pass Before the Holiday Break

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 10, 2015 at 10:15 PM EST
Photo of Rosenberger and Faber
Karen Kasler
/
Ohio Public Radio

State lawmakers went home for the holidays after approving bills creating regulations for ride-sharing services, banning questions about criminal convictions on public-sector job applications and restoring a sales tax exemption for rare coins and bullion.

But Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports, not included in the list is the controversial bill to defund Planned Parenthood.

 

There are two versions of the bill to strip $1.7 million from Planned Parenthood. 

Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger of Clarksville says just because the bill didn’t pass before the break, doesn’t mean it’s stalled.

“Both the House and the Senate’s passed it, so it’s a priority for both the president and myself,” said Rosenberger.

And Senate President Keith Faber of Celina said the House version may be the one that eventually wins out. 

“We need to look at it," said Faber. "I thought there were some minute changes and differences in it, but we’re taking a look at it.”

But both leaders say they’re confident that the bills – which passed both chambers on mostly party line votes – will be among the first to be taken up after lawmakers return from the holiday break.

Government & PoliticsPlanned ParenthoodKeith FaberCliff Rosenberger
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
