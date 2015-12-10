Bill to Defund Planned Parenthood in Ohio Fails to Pass Before the Holiday Break

State lawmakers went home for the holidays after approving bills creating regulations for ride-sharing services, banning questions about criminal convictions on public-sector job applications and restoring a sales tax exemption for rare coins and bullion.

But Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports, not included in the list is the controversial bill to defund Planned Parenthood.

There are two versions of the bill to strip $1.7 million from Planned Parenthood.

Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger of Clarksville says just because the bill didn’t pass before the break, doesn’t mean it’s stalled.

“Both the House and the Senate’s passed it, so it’s a priority for both the president and myself,” said Rosenberger.

And Senate President Keith Faber of Celina said the House version may be the one that eventually wins out.

“We need to look at it," said Faber. "I thought there were some minute changes and differences in it, but we’re taking a look at it.”

But both leaders say they’re confident that the bills – which passed both chambers on mostly party line votes – will be among the first to be taken up after lawmakers return from the holiday break.