© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Religious Protection Bill Prompts Fears of Threat to Marriage Equality

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published December 8, 2015 at 4:41 PM EST
Photo of Vitale
The Ohio House of Representatives

A bill that’s meant to add safeguards for religious leaders has some lawmakers worried about the unintended consequences it could have on marriage equality. 

Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

Republican Rep. Nino Vitale of Urbana says his bill will help all sides avoid legal action.

The proposal would ensure that religious leaders and buildings owned by religious establishments have the right to not to perform or host marriage ceremonies for same-sex couples.

“If pastors feel like they need this protection, I feel like we can have equality and religious freedom and live in harmony. And I personally believe that if we don’t find a way to do that, we’re going to be in some serious situations that I don’t that we want to be in,” said Vitale.

Opponents say the Constitution already protects religious leaders and institutions. They fear the bill could open doors to discrimination.

Tags

Government & PoliticsNino VitaleRep. Nino Vitalesame-sexsame-sex marriage
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow