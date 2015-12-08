© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Bill To Provide State Standards For Police Body Cameras

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 8, 2015 at 9:53 PM EST
Photo of Boyce
The Ohio House of Representatives

Some Ohio cities already have police body cameras and others are considering getting them. 

As Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports, some state legislators want to make sure all cities have the same rules for using police body cameras.

Democratic Rep. Kevin Boyce says body cameras can be very helpful for police forces and as more around the state get that technology, he says a new bipartisan bill he’s co-sponsoring would make sure they have standards on how to use it.

“They have to identify who is wearing them, when they can have them turned on, who can have the audit ability on those data points so we think it is the very first piece of a very needed discussion around body cameras,” said Boyce.

This bill would not help municipalities buy police body cameras, but Boyce says he supports another bill that would do that.  Lawmakers say another bill is also ahead on public records and body cameras.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
